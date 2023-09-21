Fire incident prompts investigation (Black Press file photo)

Fire incident prompts investigation (Black Press file photo)

Quesnel house fire sparks arson investigation

Police are calling for tips or possible evidence into Feldspar fire

A semi-rural home in southeast Quesnel is now the scene of a police and fire investigation.

“Police are seeking information in relation to an arson investigation,” said Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch.

The incident took place on Sept. 16 at approximately 2 a.m., when the Quesnel RCMP along with the Quesnel Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 2000-block of Feldspar Avenue in Quesnel.

“The investigation determined that the fire appeared to have been set deliberately,” Kronebusch said. “A vehicle was seen in the area shortly before the fire was reported. Police are looking for any information from the public that may assist in this investigation.”

The homes in the 2000-block of Feldspar Avenue are located at the south end of the north-south road. It is a well treed part of the city in between Highway 97 and Dragon Lake.

“We are asking that anyone who has video surveillance in the area or may have been in the area around the time of the fire, to please contact the Quesnel RCMP,” said Kronebusch.

Anyone with information can contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

READ MORE: Quesnel firefighters attack from above, below

READ MORE: Baker Drive house fire in Quesnel brings two departments

***

Don’t miss out on your local news. Direct access is only a couple of clicks away, to have the paper delivered, or get the daily updates…

Get the paper by clicking RIGHT HERE

Get the free daily email newsletter RIGHT HERE

ArsonQuesnel

Previous story
Property Brother Drew Scott joins WHL Giants ownership group
Next story
New bridge part of Highway 97 restoration project plans at Cache Creek

Just Posted

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department chief Poul Beer is inviting the community to attend the IFVD’s open house this Saturday, May 27. (Maria Hamilton photo) Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department chief Poul Beer invited the community to attend the IFVD’s open house on May 27. (Maria Hamilton photo)
South Cariboo volunteer fire department back following dispute

Flooding in Cache Creek as seen May 3, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Scharfenberg)
New bridge part of Highway 97 restoration project plans at Cache Creek

The new AgLife Network will focus on suicide prevention and mental health support for B.C.'s agricultural community. (Pixabay Photo)
New suicide prevention program for B.C.’s farmers, ranchers

Judy Peterson and Betty Warman sweep the ice together while taking part in the 100 Mile Curling Club’s women’s bonspiel Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Curling Club gearing up for new season