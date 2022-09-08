In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo / Alastair Grant Pool)

Queen leaves behind legacy of stability, devotion: Cariboo Chilcotin MLA

MLA Lorne Doerkson offers condolences following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson issued a statement Thursday noting that he joins people across the world in mourning the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday, Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

“She lived a full life of dedicated service to her country, to Canada, and to the Commonwealth as a whole,” Doerkson noted.

“As the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch, she led with grace and strength through some of the most pivotal and historic moments of the last century, always prioritizing her duty to her people.”

Doerkson said the Queen’s contributions to Canada as well as the province of B.C. are innumerable, and her incredible charity work will always be remembered.

“The legacy she leaves behind is one of stability and devotion, an example of what it looks like to live a life fully committed to public service.”

The Williams Lake Stampede Association also acknowledged the passing of the Queen, who visited the area in 1971.

“The Williams Lake Stampede is saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she Rest In Peace. God Save the Queen,” the WLSA noted in a social media post, along with a picture of the Queen in Williams Lake.

The death of the Queen makes her son the King of England.

