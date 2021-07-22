Purdy Lake wildfire west of Quesnel no longer growing: BCWS

The largest wildfire burning in the Quesnel Fire Zone appears to be slowing down.
In a July 22 update, the Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed the 8,000 hectare Purdy Lake Wildfire has not been growing in size in the past few days.
“The fire received a lot of rain and wind yesterday,” the update reads. “Crews had to withdraw due to the risk of falling trees.”
The fire, burning inside and around Kluskoil Lake Provincial Park, is also being worked on by BC Parks employees. Evacuation alerts related to the fire continue to be in place.
There are six active wildfires in the Quesnel Fire Zone, with four classified as out of control. Two fires are still burning inside Bowron Lake Provincial Park.
