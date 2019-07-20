Missing 100 Mile House teen found deceased

The teen was last seen heading towards Centennial Park in 100 Mile House around 5:30 p.m.

UPDATE (12:30): Allan Faulkner Jr., 19, has been found deceased, according to the RCMP.

UPDATE (10 a.m.): There is now a Facebook group for the missing teen, Bring Allan Home.

ORIGINAL (9:33 a.m.): A local family is asking for help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen in 100 Mile House on Friday (July 20) approximately around 6 p.m.

Allan Faulkner Jr. was last seen heading towards Centennial Park around 5:30 p.m. wearing a grey and red (possibly orange) hoodie and jeans.

He was carrying a backpack. Faulkner is roughly 6 ft tall and is wearing prescription glasses.

According to a Facebook post, there is a reason to believe he is in serious distress and could be suicidal.

The 100 Mile House RCMP are involved in the search.

If anyone has any information call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Faulkner’s parents at 250-397-2262.

More information to follow.

