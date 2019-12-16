Proposed hunting, trapping, motor vehicle restriction and firearms restriction regulation changes for 2020 to 2022 are online and available for public review and feedback. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)

Public input sought on hunting regulation changes in Region 5 and around the province

Public feedback and comment period ends Jan. 17, 2020

B.C. residents have four weeks to comment on several proposed hunting, trapping, motor vehicle restriction and firearms restriction regulation changes for 2020 to 2022.

Province-wide proposed changes included everything from restriction of precision guided firearms, use of E-bikes, infrared optics, using an aircraft to locate wildlife for the purpose of hunting and use of wireless trail cameras during the fall hunting season, as well as many other region-specific changes.

In Region 5 proposed hunting changes include:

Remove the Highway 20 400 metre single projectile prohibition between Bella Coola and the westerly boundary of Tweedsmuir Park.

Amend sheep hunting opportunities within management unit 5-4 by closing Nemiah and Tsunia portions of MU 5-04 and close Taseko Mountain portions and create LEH season.

Read More: TNG enact wildlife law for declared title lands

Standardize motor vehicle for hunting closure seasons in the Chilcotin.

Close Yohetta Mountain Goat (LEH) Season.

Remove Doc English gulch motor vehicle for hunting closed area.

Implement LEH opportunities on private land in MU 502.

Implement white-tailed deer antlerless LEH season.

Remove Moffat Lake-Spokin FSR motor vehicle for hunting closed area.

Remove Puntzi and Upper Chilcotin River motor vehicle closed area.

Based on regional requirements and conditions, the intent of these regulation adjustments is to promote the conservation of wildlife and wildlife habitat, as well as to optimize sustainable hunting and trapping opportunities.

Web-posting the proposed regulation changes gives hunters and trappers who are not affiliated with stakeholder groups, as well as members of the public, a chance to have input into the regulatory process. Feedback collected through the website will be used to inform final decision-making.

The public comment period will end Jan. 17, 2020.

A complete list and description of the regulation change proposals can be viewed here.

