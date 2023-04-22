100 Mile House Community Hall. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Public input invited on 100 Mile Community Hall

Public invited to Coffee with Council April 27 to discuss proposed renovations

The public is invited to Coffee with Council on April 27 to discuss proposed renovations to the 100 Mile Community Hall.

The district has completed some preliminary drawings and expenses in order to decide if taking over the hall from the previous society is the correct course of action.

“The District, mayor and council have to be very aware that there is only one taxpayer. We strive to not over-tax, so adding an asset like this that comes with a cost of repairs and maintenance to the yearly budget must be carefully considered,” said Mayor Maureen Pinkney in an email.

With the preliminary work leading the district to make the decision to take over the hall, Pinkney said the public can now be consulted on its wants and needs in regard to its future. The informal format of Coffee with Council lends itself to an open discussion on the subject.

“With the district now in ownership of the hall we need to repair and upgrade many of the mechanics from plumbing and heating to improve accessibility,” Pinkney said. “This is our one and only community hall in town and so it is special and we need it to be upgraded for many more events than it currently gets used for, increasing its use as a great economic and social asset.”

Following the discussion at the hall, the District will be creating a survey asking people to get involved and offer “their opinion and ideas for the best hall for our community.”

The Coffee with Council, Let’s Talk Community Hall event will take place at the 100 Mile Community Hall from 2 to 6 p.m. on April 27.


