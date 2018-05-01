Public assistance wanted on thefts, hit and run, fight

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 114 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Four arrests, multiple charges

On April 29, 100 Mile RCMP observed a green Jeep Grand Cherokee being operated without a rear license plate.

The driver initially attempted to avoid being stopped but then pulled over into the parking lot of the 100 Mile Theatre.

The four occupants of the vehicle were detained after police discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Williams Lake in March.

Two of the occupants are from Williams Lake, two were local to the 100 Mile area.

One of the male passengers had arrest warrants from Williams Lake for Failing to comply with his undertaking. Another male passenger was deemed to have a prohibited firearm in his possession.

The female driver was also unlicensed. Charges of possession of stolen property are being recommended to Crown against all four occupants of the vehicle.

In addition, charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited are being recommended against a male resident of 100 Mile House.

All four subjects were released from custody to appear in court in 100 Mile House on Aug. 7.

Fight

On April 28 at 3 p.m., 100 Mile RCMP responded to an anonymous complaint about a fight in the Safeway parking lot.

When police arrived, none of the participants could be located.

Police are asking for any witnesses to this incident to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and quote file number 2018-1313.

Hit and run

On April 27, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a hit and run in the Coach House Square parking lot in 100 Mile House.

The driver of a 1990 motorhome struck the side of a 2004 Chevrolet Impala and then left without exchanging particulars.

A plate number for the suspect motorhome was provided.

Police are looking to speak with the driver.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and quote file number 2018- 1308.

Gasoline stolen

Sometime overnight of April 27, a vehicle from a business on 1st Street in 100 Mile House had the fuel line cut and the gasoline stolen. The value of the loss is not known at this time.

Fuel siphoned

Sometime over the last month, a motorhome parked on Emerald Crescent near Lac la Hache had 150 litres of fuel siphoned out of it.

Lawn chair theft

Sometime overnight of April 26, six white lawn chairs were stolen from outside a dwelling unit on Aspen Street in 100 Mile House.

The value of the loss is not known at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown.

Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.