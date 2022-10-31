Province reaches tentative contract with B.C.’s 49,000 public school teachers

No details of agreement yet released

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. The organization that represents the British Columbia government in negotiations with the province’s teachers says it has reached a tentative contract with educators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A tentative contract agreement has been reached involving British Columbia’s 49,000 public school teachers.

The BC Public School Employers Association, which negotiates on behalf of the provincial government, says in a statement that the deal with the BC Teachers’ Federation was reached on Friday.

No details of the agreement have been released, but the association says a ratification vote is expected to take several weeks.

The association says the agreement follows the provincial shared recovery mandate, which sets out specific wage increases, including inflation protection, while ensuring the government has the resources to protect services and support economic recovery.

A spokesman for the teachers federation said in an email that the contract talks had been conducted under a media blackout.

Rich Overgaard said a statement from federation president Clint Johnston was expected soon.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors to launch in 2023

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaSchoolsUnion wage deals