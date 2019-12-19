Province provides $2.9 million to secure affordable housing

‘We are taking action to protect these homes for people in 100 Mile House’

The province is providing $2.9 million to purchase the Sheridan Manor to preserve some of the affordable housing in 100 Mile.

The 33-unit apartment building will undergo a series of renovations like repairs and upgrades such as new thermostats, heaters, electric baseboards and more. The buildings’ current tenants will not be affected by the acquisition.

“We are taking action to protect these homes for people in 100 Mile House,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in a release. “Much-needed upgrades to the building will now take place, and rents will be kept affordable.”

The Cedar Avenue building had 33 separate strata-owned units, which complicated budgeting for repairs and maintenance. Ownership of the units will be consolidated through the acquisition so that repairs can be done immediately. Funding is being provided through the HousingHub, a BC Housing branch that works with communities, government and non-profits or private stakeholders to help create more affordable housing.

“The decision to acquire and secure this rental housing in 100 Mile House is important to the long-term well-being of our community,” said Mayor Mitch Campsall. “It helps ensure that we have the homes people need to stay, work and build lives here in the Cariboo.”

Monthly rents for current tenants will be carried over at the same rates. BC Housing is working to find a non-profit partner to own and operate the building.