A two-hectare fire is burning between Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake this month. (Photo submitted).

A two-hectare fire is burning between Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake this month. (Photo submitted).

Province prohibits Category 3 burning in 100 Mile Forest District, effective May 3

The move is to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is prohibiting Category 3 open fires throughout the 100 Mile Forest District, effective at noon, Monday, May 3, to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

Category 3 fires include: any fires larger than two meters high by three meters wide; three or more burning piles no larger than two meters high by three meters wide; burning of one or more windrows; and burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

Anyone conducting a Category 3 open fire anywhere in the 100 Mile Forest District’s jurisdiction must extinguish any such fire by noon. This prohibition will remain in place until Oct. 1, 2021, or until the public is otherwise notified. The 100 Mile Forest District stretches from the Fraser River in the west to Bridge Lake in the east. This area starts just below Clinton and runs north to just above Lac La Hache and Hendrix Lake.

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are half-metre high by a high-metre wide or smaller, and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes. It also does not ban Category 2 open fires, which include one or two concurrently burning piles up to two metres high by three metres wide, or the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares.

More information can be found at http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5

The Category 3 open fire prohibition applies to all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands, but does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department. Check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.


melissa,smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman with heart condition verbally accosted over disabled parking stall
Next story
CRD wants MoTI to communicate with newcomers

Just Posted

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
92 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 10,969 since the pandemic began

A two-hectare fire is burning between Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake this month. (Photo submitted).
Province prohibits Category 3 burning in 100 Mile Forest District, effective May 3

The move is to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
CRD wants MoTI to communicate with newcomers

Homeowners unaware of road responsibilities

Heidi Lier is excited after getting her first vaccination against COVID-19. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Vaccine brings relief, tears for 108 Mile mom

5,372 people have received the vaccine at the 100 Mile House clinics but some still hesitant

Rob Fleming, the Transportation and Infrastructure, is the MLA for the Victoria-Swan Lake riding. (Rob Fleming/Twitter)
LETTER: Minister responds to local MLA’s speech on roads

Rob Fleming, the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure sent in a letter to the editor

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Kim Cooper, 53, stands next to her vehicle with a disabled parking pass permit on Wednesday, April 28, in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. woman with heart condition verbally accosted over disabled parking stall

‘I just burst into tears… I mean, I was just shaking’

Run by community stakeholders, those who report racism will receive validation, support and referrals to nonprofit services such as counseling or support groups. (Unsplash)
Racism hotline in the works for B.C., officials announce

The multilingual reporting system will not be delivered or monitored by police, but run by community-based agents

Most Read