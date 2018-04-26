Province issues flood warning for B.C. Interior

Melting snowpacks could cause higher streamflows in regional rivers and tributaries.

The provincial River Forecast Centre has released a high streamflow advisory for the Moyie River and mid-elevation tributaries in Cranbrook, Castlegar, Creston, Trail and Salmo.

Other areas across the province also under flood risk include the Okanagan, Similkameen (Tulameen), Boundary (West Kettle River, Granby River) and the Central Interior (Bonaparte River, Salmon River, West Road River, and Baker Creek).

There has already been flooding in Oliver, where the regional district has issued an evacuation order for properies affected by a local overflowing creek.

The warning comes as temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-20 degrees Celsius through Friday, as conditions mark the spring freshet season.

In higher elevations between 1,500-1,800 metres, the rise in temperatures will ripen the snowpack, while mid-to-lower elevations between 900-1,500 metres have already ripened and are melting.

The weather forecast is also showing potential signs of an upper low system transitioning to wetter conditions, especially in the southeast corner of the province.

The River Forecast Centre says snowpacks are extreme in many of the other regions, which increases flood risks due to the buildup of water available for runoff.