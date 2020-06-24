Province invests in better pedestrian, cyclist infrastructure for the Cariboo

Residents in the Cariboo are slated to benefit from new and improved infrastructure

Residents in the Cariboo are slated to benefit from new and improved pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

Through the Province’s Active Transportation Grants program, 100 Mile House and Quesnel have received funding as part of B.C.’s economic rebuilt following the COVID-19 pandemic and meeting CleanBC climate goals.

100 Mile House has been approved to receive $500,00 for the Cariboo Trail Sidewalk from horse Lake Road to Jens Street that will include pavement markings for crosswalks at intersections and additional lighting along the corridor.

Quesnel is approved for $406,000 for the Sugarloaf Multi-Use Pathway that will connect North Fraser Drive near Fawcett Street up to the Sugarloaf dog park area and the Baker Drive neighbourhood.

“People throughout B.C. have a real appetite for safe, alternative ways of getting around,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “One way to restart our provincial economy is to work with municipalities and Indigenous communities to support new active transportation projects.

“It has been just a year since our government launched our provincial active transportation strategy: Move. Commute. Connect. The funding we are providing will make it easier for people to connect and interact in their community, address issues of climate change and congestion and help with people’s physical and mental well-being.”

The B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program provides Indigenous governments, municipalities and regional districts with financial support to build new infrastructure and make improvements to existing networks. The program supports goals set out in the Province’s CleanBC plan, as well as Move. Commute. Connect. – B.C.’s strategy for cleaner, more active transportation. Together, these programs help British Columbia meet climate action targets that reduce B.C.’s carbon footprint and improve air quality for all residents.

“This is really good news for the community,” said 100 Mile House Mayor, Mitch Campsall. “We are so grateful to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in recognizing the importance of this project to improve public safety and connectivity to the core areas of our community. Council and staff can’t wait to get started on this project.”

The program also supports the development of community network plans for future active transportation infrastructure that aligns with the B.C. Active Transportation Design Guide. Two communities in the Cariboo region will benefit from an additional $40,088 in funding from the Province’s Active Transportation Network Planning Grant. The Esk’etemc First Nation and Lhtako Dené Nation are approved to receive this funding to develop active transportation network plans that may be considered for future infrastructure funding.

“Over a year ago, Minister Trevena asked me to lead the consultations on our made-in-B.C. active transportation strategy, Move. Commute. Connect.,” said Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End. “I advocate for strong investments in safe bike routes, walking paths and other active transportation investments because when you give people more affordable, safe, clean and efficient ways to get around, you get better communities and happier, healthier people. It’s also a foundational part of our government’s plan to make life better for British Columbians. Investments through this grant program will help meet the needs of urban and rural communities, so people of all ages and abilities can benefit from better connections between neighbourhoods, transit stations and town centres.”

Approved projects may include safety improvements to sidewalks, improved lighting along pathways, multi-use and protected travel lanes, and other amenities that connect people to public transit, downtown cores and schools. Projects receiving funding strengthen Indigenous initiatives, land use planning and have the potential to generate tourism and other economic benefits.

CleanBC is a pathway to a more prosperous, balanced and sustainable future. It was developed in collaboration with the BC Green Party caucus, and supports the commitment in the Confidence and Supply Agreement to implement climate action to meet B.C.’s emission targets.



