Province expected to extend fish farm licenses another 4 years

An announcement on future of 20 fish farms off B.C. coast coming Wednesday afternoon

A critical decision from the provincial government on the future of aquaculture in B.C. waters is expected today.

According to one report, the provincial government “is expected to announce that provincial tenures covering 20 salmon farms, which expire today, will be renewed on a month-to-month basis for the next four years.”

With the licences for 20 fish farms in the Broughton Archipelago expiring today, the decision would buy salmon farming companies time to gain approval from First Nations for their operations – or else get the boot from B.C. coastal waters.

READ MORE: Campbell River protesters want fish farms stopped

The report cited unnamed sources indicating that B.C. will have new requirements for fish farms beginning in June 2022, with First Nations support required for facilities to operate anywhere in the coastal region.

The province will also reportedly “require formal confirmation from the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans that the open-net pens don’t endanger wild salmon.”

The BC Salmon Farmers Association has said that month-to-month operations are normal when consultations are underway.

READ MORE: Fish farms to remain for at least two months

The presence of Atlantic salmon farms is a divisive issue, with many environmentalists and First Nations saying the facilities are destroying wild salmon stocks with disease. Indigenous leaders have also said that salmon farms are operating in their territories without their consent.

Supporters of the industry argue that farmed salmon take the pressure off wild stocks, and cite economic benefits generated by the operations. The BC Salmon Farming Association has said that 6,600 jobs result directly or indirectly from salmon farming. And many fish farms have support from First Nations.

Last week, Premier John Horgan announced a 14-member advisory council to study the state of wild salmon on the B.C. coast. The news elicited skepticism from some critics, who said the government was delaying action on shutting down fish farms.

Horgan indicated that salmon farms are the responsibility of Ottawa but that Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham would have more to say the topic soon.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crown recommends 150 years for Quebec mosque shooter
Next story
192 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm warning in efffect for Cariboo

Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100Mile House could see strong winds and heavy rain

Update: two displaced after backyard structure fire in Buffalo Creek area

The structure, which housed a sauna, a smokehouse and a shed, stood roughly 10 metres from the home.

Report of fire in Lac la Hache ‘but upon looking into it further there was no wildfire in that area’

The BC Wildfire Service responded to a report of a wildfire southwest… Continue reading

Multiple collisions, prohibited driving in past week

The weekly police report for the 100 Mile Free Press

Environment Canada issues heat warning and special weather statement for Cariboo

Daytime temperature expected to reach 34C for Tuesday

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

Province expected to extend fish farm licenses another 4 years

An announcement on future of 20 fish farms off B.C. coast coming Wednesday afternoon

Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Players say it’s a blessing to be back together again

Justice minister: marijuana still illegal for now

Driving under the influence of drugs has always been — and will remain — against the law

Crown recommends 150 years for Quebec mosque shooter

Crown lawyers say Alexandre Bissonnette deserves to receive the longest sentence in Canadian history

192 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

Divers are searching an Indonesian lake after a ferry sank earlier this week

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

A lawyer has documented more than 300 cases of adults who have been separated from a child

Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO

Stevenson has worked for the port for 21 years as vice president of trade development

Senate officially passes Canada’s marijuana legalization bill

Bill C-45 now moves to royal assent, which is the final step in the legislative process

Most Read