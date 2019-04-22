Province announces $935,925 in funding for Cariboo region projects

The BC Rural Dividend Program grants will go to 11 projects in the Cariboo region

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin is one of 11 Cariboo region recipients of a BC Rural Dividend grant this year, the province announced on April 22.

Projects in the Cariboo region will receive $935,925 from the BC Rural Dividend Program, the province announced on Monday.

A total of 11 projects in the region will receive grants through the program to support economic development and diversification, according to the April 22 release from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small communities throughout the province and the people who live in them,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Our government is getting results for people in every region, creating jobs and enhancing everyday services and amenities for families around the province.”

BC Rural Dividend funded projects for the Cariboo

The 11 Cariboo region projects receiving funds through the program are as follows.

Canim Lake Indian Band is being awarded $100,000 to support Phase 2 of a land-based, closed-containment fish farm development plan. The project includes field investigations, environmental assessments, and partnership and business development.

The Cariboo Regional District is being awarded $100,000 to expand low-mobility wilderness trails, including Anahim Lake Trails Network, Nimpo Lake Community Trails and Bullion Pit Historic Site. This project was developed as a result of two previously funded Rural Dividend projects.

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin Society is being awarded $52,015 to implement Phase 1 of its community directive and strategy plan. The project will complete the three objectives required to develop a plan for the future of the museum, including creating marketing materials, conducting an economic development review and cataloguing the collection.

The Corporation of The Village of Clinton is being awarded $80,000 for a five-year economic development plan. The project includes an audit study, a stakeholder engagement plan and an economic diversification implementation plan.

The Esk’etemc First Nation is being awarded $100,000 to conduct a detailed infrastructure design and complete cost estimates to support the development of a light-industrial business park on Johnny Sticks Indian Reserve #2.

The Lhtako Dene Nation is being awarded $100,000 to complete the designs, environmental, mitigation and topographical assessments, as well as cost estimates for a construction package to support the addition of a two-bay truck wash at the Lhtako Gas and Convenience store.

New Pathways to Gold Society is being awarded $54,550 for the Cariboo Wagon Road Restoration Project. The project will allow for community engagement, help develop final planning documents and restore sections of the Cariboo Wagon Road from Yale to Barkerville.

Stswecem’c Xgat’tem Development Ltd. Partnership is being awarded $100,000 for the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem Biological Weed Control with Goats Enterprise. This project provides an environmentally sound alternative to pesticides.

Williams Lake Central Business Improvement Area Association is being awarded $89,360 to attract and retain business in the downtown area. The project includes a marketing campaign, and new signs for arts, culture, parks and heritage sites in the community.

Xatsull First Nation (Soda Creek Indian Band) is being awarded $100,000 to explore the potential for agriculture on Soda Creek Indian Reserve #1 and Deep Creek Indian Reserve #2. The project includes a land capacity report, a summary plan of agricultural opportunities and a capital investment plan.

Yunesit’in First Nation is being awarded $40,000 for a study to determine the feasibility of acquiring Deer Creek Ranch on the western shore of the Chilcotin River.

Almost $19 million in 153 grants are being awarded to eligible local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations across the province through the program, the release said.

Additionally, over $4.6 million in grants are being provided to the program’s special circumstances stream and $673,124 were awarded through the project development stream.

The $25-million-per-year Rural Dividend will run until 2021-22.

