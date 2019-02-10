Proposed Telus tower in Forest Grove has mixed reviews

Telus’ proposal for installing a new internet and cell tower behind the fire hall on Canim-Hendrix Road in Forest Grove has a mixed response.

The plan involves installing a 45-metre self-support tower structure and a fenced equipment compound at the base to help improve the wireless and cell service in the area.

“The main concern for the opposition was the location of the tower. A lot of them felt it was too close to the school,” said Margo Wagner, Cariboo Regional District (CRD) director of Area H. “I didn’t hear too many other negative concerns.”

Paola Francescutto had a few concerns, calling the proposal an eyesore and is worried that it would depreciate property value. Another issue with her was safety.

“It may not be safe to be in its shadow. There’s all kind of literature out there and my understanding is of course it does or will meet all Canadian Federal Regulations but there are some things. They haven’t done longterm low exposure tests on these type of radio frequencies,” she said. “I’m not totally convinced its dangerous but I’m not 100 per cent sure it’s safe. I think it’s a little close to the school and its a little close to my property.”

Wagner is in support of the project and said Telus has a challenge with the location because the proposed tower is not to expand the service, but rather to boost the current service because of the lack of broadband available and limited download speed.

“The constant complaint I get from residents not just in the area I represent but all over the Cariboo as chair is the lack of connectivity, it’s a bit of a double-edged sword because the tower has to go somewhere. Although this is not actually expanding the service it is certainly upgrading the service.”

Wagner said Telus was looking at alternative locations before the meeting, such as the actual Telus building in the community. She felt it wasn’t a good location due to the surrounding houses. Another location was the refuse area.

“But the problem with that is that there is no power at the back, the power at the front is generator run. Plus if it was put there it wouldn’t be able to boost the services in the western end of Forest Grove, so that was not an ideal location,” she said.

Francescutto said she appreciates other residents want better internet connection and better cell service but a better location could be found to alleviate people’s concern.

There is also an ABC Communications tower located near the fire hall, so it was considered it would be a good option.

Due to some of the concerns, Telus had a public information meeting at the Forest Grove Community Centre on Feb. 4. Around 40 people showed up to the meeting. Telus is not obliged to do a community meeting for their projects, nor does the CRD have any control over this, according to Wagner.

Residents of Forest Grove can provide comments to Telus about the proposal until Feb. 18 at publicconsultation@cypresslandservice.com or 1-8555-301-1520.