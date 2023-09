The site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School as seen in March 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Chief Willie Sellars of Williams Lake First Nation, and Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, are scheduled to make a joint announcement Tuesday morning, Sept. 5.

The two leaders are set to give an update about the property historically associated with St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School.

The Tribune will be on hand for the announcement, more to come

Truth and ReconciliationWilliams Lake