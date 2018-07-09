Propane tank leak caused 300-metre evacuation on Dean Road in the Interlakes area

BC Hydro and Supreme Gas are on their way to assist the fire department

The Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department closed off Dean Road and evacuated a 300-metre radius after receiving a call that a propane tank was leaking. Beth Audet photo.

The Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department received a call from neighbours of a residence on Dean Road regarding a 500-gallon propane tank that started self-ventilating.

“It’s just leaking, you can see the vapour. We just evacuated the whole area [a 300-metre radius] and BC Hydro is on their way to shut everything down,” said Fire Chief Doug Townsend. “You’ll notice the frost all around it and then the vapour, it’s fine so to speak and it’s just going into the air, but it’s heavier than air so you got to watch everything down low. That’s why we have BC Hydro cut everything because we don’t know if it’s seeping into the basement and if a thermostat kicks in, we’re in trouble.”

Townsend said this was the worse case he has seen regarding propane tanks.

Supreme Gas has been informed and is also on the way to the scene.

Firetrucks are blocking both entrances of Dean Road and one is by the residence on standby.

“We got one set up with hoses pulled just in case something happens,” said Townsend “[We’re] just waiting. We don’t want to approach any further and we don’t want to endanger anybody else so we are just waiting for the proper people to get it here.

Townsend has no idea how the tank, which was just filled last week, started self-ventilating. The tank is an older one and the owners are not home. Most of the properties in the area are owned by vacationers.

Townsend said that if anyone sees a propane tank leaking that they should call the fire department right away.

This story will be updated as more details come.