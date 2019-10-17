Prohibited driver hit police vehicle south of 100 Mile

Suspect charged with numerous offences and released from custody after initial investigation

On Oct. 16, at 2:30 p.m. RCMP Cariboo Central Traffic Services and 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a known prohibited driver in a red Pontiac Grand Am south of 100 Mile House BC driving along Highway 97 northbound, according to RCMP. An attempted traffic stop resulted in the vehicle fleeing from the patrol vehicle at a low rate of speed. A short time later, the vehicle was seen turning onto Alder Ave at Jens Street. 100 Mile House RCMP members attempted to stop the driver by pulling up to the front of it as it appeared to be stopping for police at that time. After almost coming to a stop, the car sped off again, making contact with the fully marked patrol vehicle. The Grand Am suffered damage to the driver’s side passenger tire. The patrol vehicle suffered minimal damage to the front bumper as most of the contact was on the tow hook.

The vehicle continued northbound along Cariboo Trail. Police did not continue in their attempts to stop the vehicle as the driver’s identity had been confirmed by responding members at that time. The Grand Am continued to Cedar Avenue, with smoke billowing from the damaged rear tire along the way. This was witnessed by several citizens who were walking or driving along the same route. The vehicle was seen by witnesses to stop at a residence in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue.

All officers available converged on that location and a 19-year-old female was taken into custody shortly thereafter. The Grand Am was impounded and is no longer a risk to the public. The female has been charged with a number of offences and was released from custody after the initial investigation. There were no injuries to the attending officers or the suspect driver.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information on this investigation, they can contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers. Please refer to file 2019-3859.

