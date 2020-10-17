RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Prohibited driver from Surrey apprehended after getting stuck in shallow swamp

The suspect went on to assault several officers during booking inflicting minor injuries

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2020, an RCMP officer was on a regular patrol in the Lone Butte area when they observed a Ford Explorer with two different plates driving by. The driver failed to stop for a routine traffic stop and kept driving eastbound. The officer did not pursue at that time.

Not long after the same officer noticed the vehicle driving westbound along Highway 24 who then informed other officers in the area of its description and direction of travel. Another officer attempted to use their vehicle to block the highway but the vehicle with mismatched plates drove around it using the shoulder of the highway. While the driver’s speed varied, it was within legal speed limits but officers determined the suspect was likely impaired.

Officers then observed the vehicle turn off the highway and found fresh muddy tire tracks leading down Blueberry Road to a private driveway. As they drove down the driveway to investigate further the suspect drove his vehicle at the officers at high speed before turning off the road and entering a wooded area. Not long after entering the woods, the car was launched into a shallow swamp which immobilized the vehicle.

The driver, who was identified as a 34-year-old man listed as a prohibited driver from Surrey, was safely arrested by 100 Mile RCMP.

Once taken back to the cells, however, the suspect chose to fight with officers while being booked. All officers involved suffered some minor injuries before safely booking the suspect into the cels and arranged for him to appear before a Judical Justice Bail hearing on Saturday. RCMP report he received no injuries during this interaction.

Multiple charges are being sought against the suspect including possession of weapons offences and assaulting of a peace officer. As the charge approval process is still under review, police cannot identify the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on this event can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP and refer to file number 2020-3867 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) if they wish to provide their information anonymously.

