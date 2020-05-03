Prohibited and impaired drivers during the past week in the South Cariboo

From April 22 to 28, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 95 calls for service in the 100 Mile House detachment area, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Some highlights are listed below:

Prohibited driver

On April 27 at 10:20 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP was conducting rural patrols when they observed a speeding vehicle with a burned-out tail light on Highway 24 near Greenall Road in Bridge Lake. The vehicle did not stop immediately but continued down Bridge Lake North Road before turning into an unmarked residence. The officer observed the vehicle stop and two persons in the vehicle hastily switch seats. The male driver, who had just switched into the middle seat with one of the females in the vehicle, had just been served a notice of driving prohibition by the same officer earlier that day. The driver continued to deny it and was arrested for obstruction. A short struggle ensued where the male actively resisted arrest prior to being handcuffed. The male continued to shout verbal insults at the officer during the entire proceeding, but eventually calmed down and was safely released on an appearance notice to attend court in 100 Mile House. The vehicle was impounded. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-1223).

Prohibited driver

On April 26 at 6:30 p.m., 100 Mile RCMP Cariboo Central Regional Traffic Services Unit was on patrol when the officer observed a known prohibited driver behind the wheel of a vehicle in the Begg Road area north of Lac la Hache. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was confirmed as being a prohibited driver. The officer observed the driver to symptoms of alcohol consumption and an Approved Screening Device was used to obtain a “WARN” sample from the driver, twice. The driver was served a driving prohibition as per regulations and an appearance notice for driving while prohibited. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-1205).

Impaired driver

On April 24 at 10:40 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP were on patrol when they observed a suspected impaired driver southbound along Highway 97 near 100 Mile House. The vehicle was seen driving very slowly and weaving in its lane. After stopping the vehicle, the driver admitted to having no driver’s licence. The driver provided samples via the Approved Screening Device which showed a “FAIL” reading. The driver’s vehicle was seized for 30 days under the Immediate Roadside Prohibition Program and the driver is being charged for driving while suspended. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-1188).

Concerned neighbour

On April 23 at 11:59 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a possible break and enter in progress in the Stockyard Road area near Lone Butte. The complainant reports hearing metal sounds coming from across the street and it sounded as if someone was breaking into equipment left on that property. Members arrived and discovered an insecure storage building, but after contacting the owner, it was determined nothing was missing. The owner was appreciative of a neighbour looking out for this property. The building was secured with the assistance of another neighbour. The file is concluded. 100 Mile House RCMP appreciates a call from a concerned neighbour which helped make their neighbourhood more secure and gave them peace of mind (file number 2020-1167).

Arena break and enters

On April 22 at 3 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a reported series of break and enters at 175 Wrangler Way in 100 Mile House, specifically inside the Agriculture Complex (old arena). The complainant reports the theft of approximately 30 child arrows worth around $150 funds. Members attended the building and found an exit door ajar. Police were able to secure the building properly with the assistance of the building manager. Regular patrols since have not indicated repeated events. No suspects or witnesses to the theft, so this file has been concluded (file number 2020-1147).

Anyone with information on these or other investigations is encouraged to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer directly or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

RCMP