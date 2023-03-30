Elliesia Parkins (centre) was clearly enjoying herself as she played piano and sang along at the student recital on Jan. 22. Her mom, Juanita Parkins (right) turned pages while MC Ginny-Lou Alexander provided encouragement. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The program for the 45th annual 100 Mile Festival of the Arts is now online.

The festival begins on April 23 at the Martin Exeter Hall in 100 Mile House and concludes with a showcase performance on the evening of April 29.

Committee president Ginny-Lou Alexander said the committee wanted to let the public know the program is available for download on the festival website. She encourages people to print off the pages they need.

“We used to print a program and we don’t do that anymore. And we don’t notify people either when it’s out,” she said.

There are four categories in this year’s competition, piano, speech and dramatic arts, voice and instrumental and band.

Piano performances start at 2 p.m. on April 23 and 12:30 p.m. on April 24 under the adjudication of Alan Crane.

Crane holds a Bachelor of Music from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Music in Piano Performance from the University of British Columbia. He has been an instructor for over 35 years and is an active performer and festival adjudicator.

Speech and dramatic arts performances start Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. while voice begins at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and continues Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

Gaye-Lynn Kern, a performer, teacher and clinician is the adjudicator for both of these categories. She has a Master of Music (Voice) and a Post Graduate Diploma from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London, UK. Kern has adjudicated at over 172 music festivals in western Canada since 1990.

Instrumental and band performances begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday with B.C. native Bob Rebagliati serving as adjudicator.

At 11:30, the festival moves to Peter Skene Ogden School’s band room for the band portion of the program, before moving back to Martin Exeter Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Rebagliati is a freelance music educator, guest conductor, pianist and percussionist/drummer. He holds a Bachelor of Music Degree teaching certificate from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Music Degree from Western Washington University. He has travelled through B.C., Saskatchewan and Ontario as a music festival adjudicator and workshop leader, guest conductor and clinician.

All performances are free to attend and Alexander encourages the public to come out and support the performers. A donation jar will be at the door. The funds collected go towards paying the hall rental and the cost of hiring and bringing in the guest adjudicators.



