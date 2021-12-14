FILE – British Columbia Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on April 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

FILE – British Columbia Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on April 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Privacy watchdog orders Clearview AI to stop collecting, delete images of British Columbians

Commissioner said company refused to comply with results of investigation

B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy has ordered Clearview AI to stop collecting images of British Columbians and to delete those it already has.

The order came down on Tuesday (Dec. 14) from McEvoy’s office and follows “the company’s refusal to comply with recommendations made in the investigation report by the Privacy Commissioner of Canada,” along with their B.C. and Alberta counterparts.

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources that can help police forces, financial institutions and other clients identify people.

The ruling requires Clearview AI to, by Jan. 25, 2022, stop offering its facial recognition services that involve the collection and use of images and biometric facial arrays collected from B.C. residents without their consent to clients in the province; to cease the collection, use and disclosure of images and biometric facial arrays collected from individuals in B.C. without their consent; and to delete the images and biometric facial arrays it already has.

– with files from The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

privacy

Previous story
Indigenous people far more likely to die from opioid overdose: experts
Next story
‘Unacceptable:’ B.C. attorney general after premier, ministers hung in effigy

Just Posted

Lois Hazard, a new volunteer at the arena, appears to have a delightful sense of humour with her snowman. (Barbara Hansen photo - submitted).
Christmas spirit buzzing in Lac La Hache

Melody Watkins, as Belle, rehearses the opening scene of Disney's Beauty and the Beast with supporting cast members. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO to perform Beauty and the Beast

Danny Williams has volunteered at the 100 Mile House Food Bank Society since 2013. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Community Spirit: Volunteering is ‘good thing to do’

Clinton Community Forest also holds an annual chipping event. (Photo submitted)
Clinton Community Forest finds new uses for woody fibre