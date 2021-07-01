Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip

Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in a small — and brief — ceremony at London’s Kensington Palace.

Diana’s family joined the two brothers for the ceremony at the palace’s Sunken Garden, a place in which the princess once found solace. It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

The brothers later issued a joint statement in which they described their mother’s strength and character as “qualities that made her a force for good around the world.”

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they said.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Royal family

Previous story
Nova Scotia RCMP report suspicious fire at Catholic church in First Nations community
Next story
Peace Tower flag lowered on Canada Day to honour Indigenous children: Trudeau

Just Posted

Smoke from a fire on Watch Lake Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Firefighters kept busy in Cariboo-Chilcotin after 33 new fires in past 24 hours

BC Wildfire Service responds to a fire on Watch Lake Road Wednesday evening. There were reports of several incidents in the area. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Evacuation alert issued for Deka Lake due to Cariboo wildfires

The McKay Creek fire near Pavilion has grown to 7,000 ha. (Ejah Nyman photo - submitted)
Evacuation alert issued for Pavilion area as McKay Creek fire grows

Firefighters assess a fire over Watch Lake Road Wednesday evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Update: BCWS on site of fire on Watch Lake Road, assessing other ‘incidents’