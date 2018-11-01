Hera Spiero has been missing from Prince George since Oct. 31, 2018. RCMP photo

UPDATE: Prince George woman found after RCMP asks for help locating her

Hera Spiero is known to frequent Dawson Creek, Terrace, Comox, Calgary and Edmonton

  • Nov. 1, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • News

UPDATE:

The Prince George RCMP has notified the media that Hera Spiero has been located.

ORIGINAL:

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Prince George resident Hera Spiero. She was previously known as Anna Sanders.

Spiero was last seen in Prince George on the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2018.

She is believed to be driving a 2003 black Pontiac Vibe bearing BC licence plate FM165N. She is known to frequent Dawson Creek, Terrace, Comox, Calgary and Edmonton.

Spiero is described as:

· Caucasian female

· 157 cm (5’2”)

· 52 kg (115 lbs)

· Green eyes

· Shoulder length brown curly hair

· Wearing: grey tights, a jacket and flip flop sandals with no socks

Police are concerned for Spiero and would like to speak with her. She is requested to attend the nearest RCMP Detachment or municipal police force, or call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

If you have any information about Hera Spiero, where she might be or where her vehicle is, contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

