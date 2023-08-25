Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the media, city officials, and firefighters at Fire Hall 33 in West Kelowna on Friday morning (Aug. 25) about the Grouse Complex wildfires. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the media, city officials, and firefighters at Fire Hall 33 in West Kelowna on Friday morning (Aug. 25) about the Grouse Complex wildfires. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

‘Pulling together in terrifying times’: Trudeau visits wildfire impacted Okanagan

Trudeau will meet with local city officials and firefighters

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Central Okanagan.

The Prime Minister visiting Fire Hall 33 in West Kelowna to meet with local firefighters, city officials, and the media to discuss the Grouse Complex blaze that has affect three separate communities in the last week.

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult summer for so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast as communities have been hit with wildfires, extreme weather events on top of all the other economic events people are facing,” said Trudeau. “The one thing we’ve been able to see everywhere across the country is communities stepping up to be there for each other.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in West Kelowna on Friday morning (Aug. 25) to meet with firefighters and city officials about the Grouse Complex wildfires. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in West Kelowna on Friday morning (Aug. 25) to meet with firefighters and city officials about the Grouse Complex wildfires. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

“It is an extraordinary credit to all Canadians how people have pulled together in the most difficult and terrifying times,” said Trudeau. “I’m here in Kelowna today to be able to thank so many of the firefighters who have been on the front lines here over the past while.

“We are going to continue to be there as a federal government in supporting, whether it’s with Canadian Armed Forces, whether it’s provincial resources,” continued Trudeau.

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)

He may also visit the area affect by the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

More to come.

READ MORE: Flights resuming at Kelowna International Airport

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelownaOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mother tells B.C. murder trial of final embrace with teenage girl, hours before death
Next story
130-hectare planned aerial ignition to take place at McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Denise Archie (left) presents members of the Big Guy Lake team with the third-place trophy and rookie trophy during the Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament. (Photo submitted)
Nine teams attend annual Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament

The South Cariboo Garlic Festival’s mascot Garlina, Deserai Trozzo, holds up some cloves of garlic while wandering the festival grounds. Last year’s festival was one of the busiest to date with close to 4,000 people attending on Saturday alone. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Garlic Festival organizers going full steam ahead

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for Black Press.
FOREST INK: Reduce forest fire loss by changing to more managed forest

Preventative maintenance work to prevent damage from spring freshets takes place on West Fraser Road in early December. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects this work to continue until mid-March. The ministry has issued a tender for the project to rebuild and realign West Fraser Road, and that construction is expected to begin in spring 2021. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
West Fraser Road near Quesnel reopens 5 years after major flood damage