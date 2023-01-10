Press conference for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr. at Williams Lake city hall Jan. 12

Family and friends are organizing a search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner, reported missing Dec. 6, 2022. (RCMP submitted photo)Family and friends are organizing a search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner, reported missing Dec. 6, 2022. (RCMP submitted photo)
August Duncan (left) and Carl Schooner take a rest at the Bella Coola harbour as packers as seen in a photograph taken July 2018. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A press conference regarding a missing Bella Coola man, Carl Williams Charlie Schooner Jr, will be held at Williams Lake city hall on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m.

The 30-year-old has been missing since Dec. 4, 2022 and was last seen in Williams Lake.

“His family and the Nuxalk Nation wish to make an important public announcement regarding his disappearance,” noted a joint Nuxalk Nation and Heiltsuk Nation media advisory.

The Schooner family, Nuxalk Nation, Williams Lake First Nation and the RCMP will be in attendance at the press conference.

Schooner is described as an Indigenous male, medium build, six feet tall, 161 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with green lettering on it.

His family and many community members have conducted searches in the Williams Lake area – one on Boxing Day and again on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.

Anyone with information about Schooner is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or his father Carl Schooner Sr. at 778-267-4759.

RCMP continue to investigate his disappearance and confirmed last week there was no new information to release to the public.

