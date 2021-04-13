Prescribed ecosystem restoration burn set for Churn Creek area.

BC Wildfire Service crews will assist B.C. Parks in the burn, scheduled for this week.

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

The BC Wildfire Service crews will assist B.C. Parks with an ecosystem restoration burn in the Churn Creek Protected Area.

This controlled burn will cover about 300 hectares on the west side of the Fraser River, about 10 kilometres southwest of the community of Dog Creek and 70 kilometres west of 100 Mile.

Burning could begin as early as Wednesday, April 14 and continue until April 16. The burning will depend on weather and site conditions. Such burns are conducted only when conditions are suitable. Firefighters will closely monitor the fires at all times.

Smoke may be visible from nearby communities.

The key objectives of this burn are to restore open grasslands by reducing encroachment from juniper and conifer trees, reduce the wildfire severity and enhance wildlife habitat and forage for ungulates and increase biodiversity.

B.C. Parks is conducting this project as part of its ongoing grassland restoration efforts in Churn Creek. Using aerial photos from the early 1950s, B.C. Parks has drawn up a 50-year plan to reintroduce controlled burning in the Churn Creek Protected Area.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca