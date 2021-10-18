Prescribed burn planned for Big Bar area

BC Wildfire Service said burning may start as early as Wednesday, Oct. 20

BC Wildfire Service is planning a prescribed burn in the Big Bar area near Clinton this week. (File photo).

The BC Wildfire Service plans to conduct a prescribed burn in the Big Bar area northwest of Clinton to help restore ecosystems and reduce wildfire risks in the area.

The controlled burn covers about 344 hectares on the east side of the Fraser River, about six kilometres north of the Big Bar Ferry. Smoke and flames may be visible from surrounding communities.

Burning may begin as early as Wednesday, Oct. 20 and end as late as Nov. 3.

“The exact timing of this low-intensity to moderate-intensity burn will depend on weather and site conditions. It will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow smoke to dissipate quickly,” BCWS said in a news release.

BC Wildfire Service crews will closely monitor these fires at all times.

BC Wildfire Service noted that historically, grasslands in the Cariboo were renewed through frequent, low-intensity ground fires. Such fires prevented tree encroachment, rejuvenated understory plants and helped maintain open grasslands and forests with large trees. This year’s ecosystem restoration project will enhance habitat for sheep and improve cattle forage. It will also help limit the encroachment of sage, Douglas fir and pine trees into grasslands in this area.

A prescribed burn is an intentionally ignited fire that is planned and managed by a certified “burn boss,” according to BCWS. The burn boss is responsible for ensuring that initial burn conditions are favourable and that the fires are fully extinguished once the prescribed burns are completed.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Clinton