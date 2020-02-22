Kate Hewitt, NStQ natural resource manager, says invitations have gone out to the NStQ communities, local governments, licensees and other interested people to attend a free workshop on preparing for climate change. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Preparing for climate change focus of upcoming workshop in Williams Lake

NStQ communities, licensees, local governments and interested people invited to share ideas

A workshop tackling climate change is taking place Friday, March 6 in Williams Lake.

“In recent years the region has experienced more wildfires and flooding which is putting communities and ecosystems at risk as well as impacting the health of area residents,” said Kate Hewitt, Northern Shuswap Tribal Council (NStQ) natural resource manager for the impetus behind the workshop.

Hewitt, who has worked within the tribal council since 2018 and was recently promoted to natural resource manager, said the idea of the workshop is to bring local and regional governments and communities together to decide and discover how best to approach climate change impacts and how we can mitigate their impacts within the Northern Secwepemc te Quelmucw territory.

“All of the NStQ communities have been invited, as well as licensees, local governments and interested parties in a hope to come together and share ideas on how best to move forward,” Hewitt said.

The NStQ in collaboration with the Fraser Basin Council of BC Regional Adaptation Collaborative is hosting the free workshop, which takes place at the Pioneer Complex from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m.

To register please contact Hewitt at 250-392-7361 Ext. 2019 or nmanager@nstq.org.

Climate change

