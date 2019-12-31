Power outages in South Cariboo

BC Hydro has reported some power outages affecting the South Cariboo, particularly the Canim Lake area.

Around 389 customers are without power in the 7200 blocks of Summit Drive, 3,900 blocks of Canim-Hendrix Lake, 3,900 to 7,400 block of Hinterland Road, 3,900 blocks of North Canim Lake Road, 3,700-4,700 block of Canim Hendrix Road, 3,500 to 3,700 block of Canim PL, 3700 block of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road, 2,000-2,700 blocks of Eagle Creek Road and the surrounding area.

The cause is a tree down across the wires, according to BC Hydro. As of 9:39 a.m., a crew is on-site and the estimated time of power being restored is 12 p.m.

Crews are enroute to a series of outages outside of the #100MileHouse area, affecting more than 600 customers. You can follow updates here: https://t.co/PvQnp0owv8 pic.twitter.com/s1nXuOq8lX — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 31, 2019

Roughly 223 customers are also without power south of Hoover Bay Road and east of Canim Place. The cause is a snowstorm. A crew has been sent to the location by BC Hydro and were estimated to have arrived by 9:35 a.m.

