The Interior is experiencing multiple power outages Tuesday.

Power outages affect hundreds of hydro customers in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Gusting winds have led to wires down in some areas

BC Hydro crews are responding to multiple power outages Tuesday morning around Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, including one that has knocked out power to 1,082 customers in the Chilcotin.

A powerful wind storm is moving through the Interior, which could be to blame for the outages. BC Hydro is reporting wire down and trees down across power lines as the cause of some of the outages while others are still under investigation.

Read More: Over 3,000 customers lose power in Quesnel area

Environment Canada has forecast winds from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h in the Williams Lake area for Tuesday.

As of 11:30 a.m., there are five major power outages in the Williams Lake area; 87 customers in the Lynne Creek Road area north and east of Williams Lake, 157 customers west of Dog Creek Road, 1,082 customers in an area west of Williams Lake stretching from just west of the city to just past Kleena Kleene, 460 customers in the Alkali Lake area from Dog Creek Road to the community of Dog Creek and 269 customers north and south of Highway 97 in the Lac La Hache area.

Another 147 customers are out of power around 103 Mile, 560 south of Watch Lake Road, near Green Lake, as well as another 93 east of Southcrest Road south of Green Lake and 56 south of Sheridan Lake Road on the east side of Sheridan Lake.

12:06 p.m. update: BC Hydro now also has an outage listed north of Boulanger Road on the west side of Sheridan Lake affecting 54 customers, an outage south of Bridge Lake Road on the west side of Bridge Lake affecting 116 customers and an outage north of Horse Lake Road south of Horse Lake affecting 172 customers.

