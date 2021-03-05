Power outage in Lac La Hache area

BC Hydro crews are at the site of a power outage in the Lac La Hache area.
About 2,500 customers in the area have been affected. BC Hydro said it hopes to have the power restored by 2 p.m.
For updates check: ow.ly/d3s650DRxlY
Archie was reported missing from her home in Lone Butte area on March 4.
Winter is the time for Denis Doucette to build his model airplanes while summer is his time to fly.
Jamie MacPherson knows it takes a special kind of determination to be a female firefighter.
564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday
BC Dental Association says dentists and their teams cannot treat patients remotely,
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal member Amber Prince on March 3 dismissed the pretrial’s application to have Makayla Sandve’s complaint dismissed
President Teri Mooring says not enough is being done to prevent virus transmission in schools
Data confirms how central the big salmon are to the orca’s diet year-round
Tests deployed for exposures in schools, outbreaks in care homes, jails
Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going
City addresses ‘controversy’ around dessert square’s layers
‘Police have killed more Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation members than COVID’
A knife was drawn during a brawl between two men late Thursday afternoon
Family grateful for support
The number of active cases in the region is at 366