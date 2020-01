Crews are on-site working to restore the power

More than 40 residents are experiencing power outages near the Canim Lake area. (BC Hydro photo)

BC Hydro has reported a power outage that is affecting the South Cariboo, particularly near the Canim Lake area.

According to BC Hydro, the outage is north of Mahood Lake Rd and as of 9:32 a.m. crews have been on-site working to restore the power.

Roughly 46 customers in the area are being affected by the outage that occurred around 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 18.