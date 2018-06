Power outage reported south east of Lone Butte on BC Hydro’s website on Friday, June 8. (BC Hydro Map)

458 customers were without power from 2:23 p.m. to approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday

Power is back up in a large area between Lone Butte and Sheridan Lake.

458 customers west of Airmail Road and east of Watch Lake Road were without power starting at 2:32 p.m. on Friday.

BC Hydro had workers on-site, according to its website, and power was restored by approximately 5:30 p.m.

The outage was reportedly caused by downed trees on wires.