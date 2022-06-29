Potential gas leak being investigated near RBC

100 Mile Fire Rescue is investigating a potential gas leak on Birch Avenue.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said they received a report of a strong smell of gas around the Royal Bank of Canada just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. After blocking off the area around the RBC, firefighters started to look for a potential source for the smell.

“We’re going door to door to see if we can locate that potential leak,” Hollander said. “We’re going to see what building it’s located in and go from there. Obviously, if anyone is threatened and needs to be evacuated we will evacuate them.”

Hollander said they’re waiting for representatives from Fortis B.C. to arrive and join the investigation. In the meantime, he asks the public to avoid Second Street as they conduct their operation.



