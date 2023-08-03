The Uto Wildfire is now more than 1,700 ha. (Parks Canada)

Poor visibility on Highway 1 expected through Glacier National Park: Parks Canada

The fire was first discovered July 9 and is suspected to have started from lightning

Parks Canada have announced that the hot, dry, conditions in the region are expected to contribute to more smoke through Glacier National Park.

While there are many wildfires burning across the Southeast Fire Centre, the Uto wildfire is the one of concern for Parks Canada as it is burning in Glacier National Park. Parks Canada fire crews have assessed the fire and determined a method of action to prevent further growth beyond the more than 1,700 ha. already burning.

The fire is located in the Beaver and Copperstein valleys, which are considered by Parks Canada to be remote sections of the park. As such, the fire crews have prioritized using natural features in conjunction with suppression and strategic ignition that will get rid of surrounding fuel.

As the fire is in a remote location, it is not considered by Parks Canada to be a risk to the public and structural protections have been set up to protect infrastructure in the area, including patrol cabins in the Glacier National Park and the Purcell Lodge outside the park.

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke pollutes air in North Okanagan, Shuswap

To ensure the public’s protection, Parks Canada have closed the Beaver Valley trail and access road, and the fire ban continues to be in effect throughout the Southeast Fire Centre region, including Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.

As fire crews continue to monitor the region and combat the Uto Wildfire, Parks Canada warned that visibility may be affected along Highway 1 through Glacier National Park. The organization explained that part of the incoming weather that may exacerbate the fire is a heavy upper air mass, which could ‘trap’ the smoke in the valleys throughout the area, making for poor visibility and lower air quality.

READ MORE: Hiren Creek wildfire grows to 758 hectares near Revelstoke

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023EnvironmentParks CanadaRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
12 properties on west side of Adams Lake put under evacuation order
Next story
UPDATE: Kamloops RCMP seize drugs in arrests at city hall

Just Posted

Miracle the calf with her mom Jewel. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo baby calves born three weeks apart from same mom

The Big Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue Hall was busy Sunday, July 30 with a barbecue sauce fundraiser. Seen here are members Virginia Waters, Micaiah Taylor, Ken Waters and Dan Swan. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Saucy fundraiser a sizzling success for Big Lake fire department

30th Annual Interlakes Rodeo. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Yee haw! It’s time to head to the 31st annual Roe Lake Interlakes Rodeo

A two-vehicle collision occurred at the Highway 97 and Exeter Station Road intersection on Thursday, July 27 resulting in one vehicle being flipped on its side. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
No one seriously hurt in two-vehicle MVI