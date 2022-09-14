Police watchdog investigating incident in Tsay Keh Dene Nation in northern B.C.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man was found seriously injured in Tsay Keh Dene Nation near Prince George on Sept. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was found seriously injured during a police call in Tsay Keh Dene Nation near Prince George.

Tsay Keh Dene RCMP say they were called to a home for a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 13). Officers say when they arrived the home appeared completely empty, but thaty they broke through a locked bedroom door and found a man with serious wounds.

The injuries appeared to be self-inflicted, according to RCMP.

The man was taken to hospital, while the woman involved in the initial call was found safe.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was notified to determine what role, if any, officers’ actions or inactions had in the incident. The IIO is an independent civilian agency tasked with investigating any officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death.

