RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Police watchdog investigating after man injured during well-being check in Vanderhoof

Man was found at residence, breaching court ordered conditions

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved incident left one man injured after a well-being check in Vanderhoof.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), RCMP officers were called to a well-being check at a residence in the 1000-block of Kenny Road just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 13). Police said they found two women and a man inside. The man was bound by court-ordered conditions to not be in contact with the women.

When Mounties attempted to arrest the man, he allegedly resisted and a struggle ensued. The man was taken to the RCMP detachment, where paramedics assessed him and sent him to hospital. At the hospital, it was determined he was seriously injured.

The IIO is investigating to determine if police’s actions were linked to the man’s injuries. The IIO investigates all serious injuries sustained during officer-involved incidents.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
Next story
Reports of domestic, intimate partner violence continue to rise during pandemic

Just Posted

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
Petition circulates to keep convicted killer in Johnson-Bentley murders behind bars

David Ennis, formerly David Shearing, is up for parole in July.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the South Cariboo will be holding a ‘Bingo bell hunt’ at the 99 Mile Nordic ski trails from Feb. 15 to the end of March. (Photo submitted).
Bingo bell hunt set for 100 Mile Nordic ski trails

Winter is here: the perfect time for a Bingo bell hunt.

File
Men plead guilty, fined, for moose kill

Men fined $7,500 and prohibited from hunting for two years.

Dustin Bentall, musician and leatherworker, has chosen to make the town of Clinton his home due to a deeply felt connection to the community. (Stasia Garraway photo)
Clinton strikes a chord with Dustin Bentall

He was raised in the city, but musician Dustin Bentall has found his roots in Clinton.

The Mica Mountain Rider’s trail grater. (Photo submitted)
Mica Mountain ‘the place to be’ for sledders

Mica riders have 98 members this year

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

File photo. (Pixabay)
Dangerous conditions in Whistler area mountains lead to 2nd death in 2 days

This is the second fatality in the area in just two days

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle hit a patch of ice and rolled over in Nanaimo, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Mountie sustained serious injuries after vehicle hit ice en route to call in Nanaimo

Officer was admitted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog investigating after man injured during well-being check in Vanderhoof

Man was found at residence, breaching court ordered conditions

Charlene Brunelle wipes her eye as she listens to people speak about loved ones they have lost, before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

Myrna Cranmer said violence, COVID-19 have had a profound affect on the health of women in Downtown Eastside

The United States border crossing is seen Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings

Test must be taken within the 72 hours before crossing

Barbara, left, and Marissa Barnartt pose for a photo outside their condo building in Thornhill, Ont. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

‘I didn’t realize how much all these people meant to me’

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Most Read