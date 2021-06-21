(File Photo)

(File Photo)

Police watchdog clears 100 Mile RCMP of wrongdoing after man dies in Williams Lake shelter

The man had been in custody at 100 Mile RCMP detachment prior to being taken to Williams Lake

100 Mile RCMP have been cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation into the death of a man who died by suicide at a Williams Lake homeless shelter after being released from custody hours before.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIOBC) released its findings in a public report June 21, 2021, into the death of the man last year on June 27, 2020 after having earlier been in the custody of the RCMP at 100 Mile House. The decision was handed down by the chief civilian director of the IIO, Ronald J. MacDonald.

On June 25, 2020 the man, who has not been identified by the IIO, was arrested with his girlfriend in Lone Butte for suspected theft of vehicles and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), noted the IIO decision. The couple, who according to the report appeared to be under the influence of illicit substances, both spent the night and most of the following day in police custody at the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment, with the plan of officers to release them once they were sober.

While in custody, the man’s girlfriend was taken to the local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and then to Kamloops for further assessment. The man, meanwhile, also seemed to exhibit some emotional distress while in cells, according to witnesses in the report, even wrapping his shirt around his neck at one point requiring officers to remove his clothing and give him a blanket and move him to another cell.

Officers told the IIO after being woken up, the man became distressed that his girlfriend was taken away. He was released, however, on an undertaking to attend court at a later date. Conditions included a ‘no go’ within fifty kilometres of 100 Mile House.

According to the IIO decision, officers and the man agreed they would give him a ride to the homeless shelter in Williams Lake and he could wait for his girlfriend there.

The officer transporting the man to Williams Lake stated the man’s mood “improved significantly” en route and even fist bumped the officer and thanked him for bringing him to Williams Lake and for telling his girlfriend that he would be waiting for her in Williams Lake.

After his arrival at the shelter, Williams Lake RCMP officers paid the man a visit, letting him know they were aware of his presence and to warn him against engaging in any criminal activity, noted the decision. The officers later told the IIO the man appeared to be tired and dishevelled but calm and cooperative.

Shelter staff, who told the IIO they were not made aware man may have been suicidal, told the IIO that the man later tried to contact his girlfriend and became “more agitated and emotional” when he learned she was transferred to Kamloops. The decision noted the man appeared to be crying as he returned to his room after using the telephone.

When staff at the shelter expressed concerns about his mental state, the man told them he would be ‘OK’ and accepted an offer of an introduction to local resources to assist with his emotional and addiction issues.

At 5:15 p.m. shelter staff went to the man’s room with his dinner and found he hanged himself in his room.

In an interview with IIO investigators, the man’s girlfriend stated that the couple had previously entered into a “suicide pact” by which they agreed they would both commit suicide if facing arrest. She had not told anyone of that detail, noted the IIO.

The IIO noted in this case, considering the man’s improved demeanor when he first left custody, the decision to release him was not unreasonable. The IIO also found the man was released in good faith and with a plan to find the man a supportive place to reside at the shelter in Williams Lake.

MacDonald ended his decision noting he did not consider there were reasonable grounds to believe an officer may have committed an offence under any enactment.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

addictionsCariboo

Previous story
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Just Posted

(File Photo)
Police watchdog clears 100 Mile RCMP of wrongdoing after man dies in Williams Lake shelter

The man had been in custody at 100 Mile RCMP detachment prior to being taken to Williams Lake

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

Curlers end season in ‘sound’ fiscal position

Users donated club fees after season cut short

Free Press Archives
1981 lice infestation stopped in 100 Mile House

From the Free Press Archives

A Zumba class at the 108 Community Hall parking lot will be hosted by Gale Ogden June 19. (Submitted photo)
Zumba class to raise funds for hospice

Gale Ogden hosting outdoor fitness class fundraiser

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

The Coquihalla Lakes washroom is getting upgrades. (Submitted)
Coquihalla to get upgrades to aging washrooms

The Ministry of Transportation is providing $1 million in funding to upgrade 3 rest areas

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack/Facebook)
Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Sacred Hearts church on Penticton Indian Band land was reduced to rubble

Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘We are all one people’: Honouring residential school victims and survivors

Love, support and curiousity: Canadians urged to learn about residential schools and their impact

Indigenous rights and climate activists gathered outside Liberty Mutual’s office in Vancouver to pressure the insurance giant to stop covering Trans Mountain. (Photo by Andrew Larigakis)
Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

Global campaign urging insurance providers to stay away from Canadian pipeline project

In the first election with public money replacing corporate or union donations, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. MLAs ponder 2022 ‘sunset’ of subsidy for political parties

NDP, B.C. Fed call for increase, B.C. Liberals have no comment

Investigators use a bucket to help recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
‘Forever War’ with fire has California battling forests instead

Five of the state’s largest-ever blazes seared California last year, as authorities tackle prevention

Smudging being held at the healing ceremony. Smudging is traditionally a ceremony for cleansing the soul of negative thoughts. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

Three day cermony held June 18, 19, 20

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and IOC President Thomas Bach, on a screen, speak during a five=party online meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo Monday, June 21, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, Tokyo organizing committee officials and the IOC said on Monday. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Tokyo Olympics to allow Japanese fans only, with strict limits

Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of 10,000 fans

Most Read