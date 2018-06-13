Police warn about transferring money without knowing the legitimacy of the person or organization

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 100 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Rollover

On June 11, 100 Mile RCMP received a report that a logging truck had driven off the road on Highway 24 by the natural gas pipeline. The vehicle had impacted a power pole and the power lines were hanging down. The load of logs had ended up in the ditch on the south side of the road. Highway 24 was closed briefly until the power lines were made safe and then traffic was re-opened to single lane-alternating traffic until the roadway was cleared. The investigation into the cause of this collision is continuing.

Instagram Fraud

On June 11, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of an Instagram fraud where a considerable amount of money was lost. 100 Mile RCMP are reminding the public to not promise or transfer money without knowing the legitimacy of the person or organization with whom you are dealing. Information relating to the latest frauds and scams can be found at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Stolen Hockey Stick

On June 8, 100 Mile RCMP recovered an expensive hockey stick in the downtown area of 100 Mile House. If a member of the public is missing this hockey stick, they are asked to contact the Detachment and provide a description.

Impaired Driver

On June 7, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver in the 108 Mile Ranch area. A vehicle description was provided. The vehicle was located a short time later and was pulled over. The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was used resulting in a “warn.” A second test was administered and the result again was a “warn.” The RCMP issued the driver with a three-day immediate roadside driving prohibition. The vehicle was secured by a third party.

Speeding

On June 6, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for being operated 51 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit on Highway 97. The female driver from the Kelowna area was issued a violation ticket for excessive speed and her vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Found Cash

On June 6, 100 Mile RCMP had an amount of cash turned in as found property. If a member of the public is attempting to claim this money, the denominations and amount will need to be provided.

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week

Sometime on June 5, a vehicle parked in Cecil Place in 100 Mile House was vandalized. Items were also stolen from inside the vehicle and the amount of loss is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com

Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party, Crime Stoppers will pay cash.