The B.C. government announced officers will no longer be required to fill paperwork before moving vehicle from the scene of a minor accident. (Dustin Godfrey/Black Press Media)

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

The provincial government has brought in new changes to how police respond to minor collisions as the latest way to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

In a news release Friday the ministry of public safety announced that changes to the Motor Vehicle Act mean that officers will no longer be required to fill out paperwork on fender benders that cause less than $10,000 in damages. Before, police were required to write a report on any damages over $1,000. These reports must be done before vehicles involved can be towed from the scene.

The new rules took effect Friday.

READ MORE: ICBC’s interim 6.3% rate hike approved

“Having traffic back up because of a minor collision where nobody was hurt doesn’t help anyone – and worse, it can lead frustrated drivers to take steps that are unsafe,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

Officers will still be required to file a report with ICBC if a crash is fatal or causes injury.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Case of measles confirmed in 100 Mile House
Next story
‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Just Posted

Case of measles confirmed in 100 Mile House

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

100 Mile House’s food bank recieves large amount of money in a gaming grant

100 Mile and District Food Bank recieves $95 thousand on March 4.

100 Mile House’s PSO graduating class skates away with a win over teachers in annual fund-raising game

Proceeds go towards the class’ prom

The 100 Mile House chapter of Ducks Unlimited raises $20,000

‘Another tremendously successful event’

Red Cross provides $86,785 to Loon Lake VFD

Money will be used to replace items destroyed in Elephant Hill wildfire

SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

‘I do regret it happened, clearly, and I have made a commitment to learn from it,’ Trudeau said

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

Police looking for witnesses after pregnant woman assaulted in Penticton

The attack happened after the woman walked past a man pushing a shopping cart

A healthy Harry Jones looks to help Canada rugby sevens men impress on home soil

The Canadians finished 14th last year in Vancouver

Animal blood shortage in B.C. prompts Victoria woman to make interesting trade

There’s a province-wide shortage of blood for large dogs

Facebook should ban all ‘anti-vaxxer’ posts, B.C. mom says

Maple Ridge resident Katie Clunn’s petition for mandatory vaccines has 45,000 signatures

B.C. taxi driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting cab passenger

Deepak Sharma of Abbotsford resigns after board holds emergency meeting

Most Read