Police target prolific offenders and prohibited drivers in one-day blitz

Police say a joint operation to target prolific offenders and prohibited drivers in 100 Mile House last Friday was a success, chalking up several impaired cases, Motor Vehicle Act offences and minor vehicle infractions.

The effort involved 100 Mile House RCMP along with RCMP Cariboo Regional Traffic Services, RCMP Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement on Oct. 23.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said several impaired investigations were initiated involving prolific offenders, while a van, involved in a counterfeit money case at Tim Hortons, was located and given a Box 1 notice and order – to be taken immediately off the road until it passes a mechanical vehicle inspection – with associated Motor Vehicle Act offences. Several other minor vehicle infractions were also noted throughout the evening.

100 Mile House RCMP will be continuing this type of action with various other policing partners to build intelligence and further crime reduction in our area. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-395-2456 and speak with an officer or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

