Police target growing property crime problem in Williams Lake, arrest five for suspected drug trafficking

A drug bust Wednesday, April 15, netted five suspects and quantities of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl as local law enforcement try to curb what they are calling “substantial increases” in property crime.

“Targeting violence, drug trafficking and property crime offences all remain top priorities for the Williams Lake RCMP as there have been substantial increases in recent property crime. Additional officers have been deployed for pro-active investigations, strategic offender management, and systematic patrols of our communities over the past week,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley, ICO Williams Lake RCMP.

“We are working closely with Community Corrections and Crown Counsel to ensure that offenders are held accountable for any new offences and the compliance of current bail or probation conditions. These additional officers deployed with our current Uniform Officers and the Crime Reduction Unit continue to proactively target offenders with multiple arrests and charges to enhance public safety.”

On April 15, the Williams Lake RCMP uniform section executed a search warrant at a suspected drug trafficking residence situated in 1400 block of Broadway South, Williams Lake. Five individuals were arrested with quantities of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl being seized.

“Individuals are well known to police and the investigation is currently on going with it being in its infancy. No further information will be released at this time.”

Anyone with information about this investigation or any crime is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.

