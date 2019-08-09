Seven of the nine vehicles seized by Central Saanich Police, during a months-long investigation. (Central Saanich Police Submission)

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

An alleged drug dealer has been arrested and a large haul of drugs bound for a music festival were seized.

Central Saanich Police arrested a man in his 20s and are recommending several charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

An investigation lasting many months resulted in a search warrant being executed on August 6.

ALSO READ: Central Saanich police see spike in suspicious circumstance calls

The man was travelling in a truck and travel trailer heading for an electronic music festival, when he was stopped on the way to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

An application for a warrant to search was submitted and approved resulting in a search of the vehicle that netted weighing-scales, drug packaging, illicit drugs and approximately $1500 in cash. The drugs found are believed to be cocaine, psilocybin (magic mushrooms), methamphetamine, LSD, Xanax and other pharmaceuticals.

The investigation began in December 2018, and has resulted in Central Saanich Police confiscating $75,000 worth of illegal drugs, $36,000 in cash, 19 cell phones and 9 vehicles.

ALSO READ: Women and girls offered free day trip on navy warship

The police service made referrals to the Civil Forfeiture Office, which have so far resulted in claims against property, money and the first seven vehicles seized. Action is to be determined on the two most recently impounded vehicles.

“Central Saanich Police Service is committed to conducting proactive investigations to keep illicit drugs out of our community,” says Deputy Chief Derren Lench. “Our youth resource officer will continue to educate local students about the risks and consequences of drug use and trafficking, when schools are back in session in a few weeks.”


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump reassures NRA it won’t be ignored in gun control talks

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service monitoring fire in Moose Valley Provincial Park

Map lists cause as unknown

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

A “packed” weekend for the Interlakes 29th Annual Rodeo

The 29th Annual Interlakes Rodeo drew in over a thousand spectators throughout… Continue reading

Kamloops songwriter is ready to shine at the South Cariboo Summer Festival

Madison Olds will perform at the South Cariboo Rec. Centre on August 10

Third annual South Cariboo Summer Fest promises fun for the whole family

From a local “Celebrity” Pie Eating Contest to Lawn Mower Races, the Summer Fest aims to entertain all

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Police seize Cash, nine vehicles and drugs headed for B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

The feature plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

Most Read