Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

The men were pushing two shopping carts with a woman inside

A man was arrested after police discovered two bottles of grapefruit-flavored vodka stuffed in his snow-pants in a Princeton grocery store parking lot Sunday.

According to police, two men pushing grocery carts away from the Save-on-Food parking lot were stopped by RCMP.

One of the carts contained a woman.

Officers discovered one of the males was wanted in Kelowna on a warrant for theft, and a search revealed the stashed booze.

Police suspect the alcohol had just been purloined from a nearby B.C. Liquor Store.

The suspect was arrested on the warrant, and held in custody.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry
Next story
‘Airing’ needed on SNC-Lavalin affair: Trudeau

Just Posted

Cowboy Concert in 100 Mile House sets the stage for the Kamloops Cowboy Festival

The event will fund BCCHS scholarships for a year

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

RCMP arrest two for drug trafficking

The weekly news report from the 100 Mile House RCMP

PSO teachers and grad students will face off for their annual hockey game

The teachers lost last year 16-5

A mind of their own

I was talking to my mom this week, who remarked that kids… Continue reading

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

‘It consumed my life’: Inside the world of gaming addiction

World Health Organization classifies gaming disorder as a mental health condition

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

The men were pushing two shopping carts with a woman inside

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

Most Read