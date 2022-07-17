Police seek public’s help in investigating truck theft

The vehicle was stolen from 100 Mile early Friday morning and recovered in Lac La Hache

RCMP are investigating the theft of a five-tonne truck stolen from the 100 Mile Kal Tire early Friday morning.

The truck was later recovered in Lac La Hache and returned to the business.

Police are asking anyone who may have been travelling in the area between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m Friday, July 15, and has any information, including dash cam footage, to call them at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). File number 2022-2173.



