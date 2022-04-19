Police seek help locating missing Prince George girl

Chloe Cuthbert, 13, was last seen Monday wearing a black hoodie, jeans and no shoes

The RCMP are seeking help from the public to find a missing Prince George girl.

Chloe Cuthbert, 13, has not been seen or heard from by her family since Monday.

She is described as an Indigenous 5’4” female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

She was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on April 18 near Cedar Street and 15th Avenue in Prince George wearing a black Snoopie hoodie and jeans with no shoes.

An extensive search of the area by police and family has turned up nothing.

“Investigators are very concerned for Chloe’s safety and well-being as she was not dressed for the weather last night and she is not wearing any shoes,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, a spokesperson for Prince George RCMP in a press release.

Cooper noted Cuthbert does not have a cell with her and likes to visit park areas but does not have any known regular hangout spots.

Members of the public who have information on Cuthbert’s whereabouts are asked to call the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.

