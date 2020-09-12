Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing family of four – Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Renee Trost, 40, and their two young children. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Police are calling on the public to help locate a Saanich family that was set to return to Vancouver Island on Sept. 4 after travelling but has yet to be heard from.

On Saturday (Sept. 12) the Saanich Police Department issued an alert about a family of four whose whereabouts are unknown. According to police, Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Renee Trost, 40, and their two young children, ages 4 and 2, are believed to be travelling somewhere in B.C. or Alberta. They’d planned to return to Victoria on Sept. 4 but have not been seen.

Saanich police said the family may be towing a trailer and camping somewhere in eastern B.C. or in Alberta. Anyone who sees the family or their vehicle – a 2018 Dodge Ram with an Alberta license plate that reads CCX 1573 – is asked to contact their local police department.

Police noted that Cook and Trost also own a 2017 Nissan Murano which also has an Alberta license plate that reads BZP 9388.

Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing family of four – Bradley Michael Cook, Melissa Renee Trost and their two young children. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing family of four – Bradley Michael Cook, Melissa Renee Trost and their two young children seen in this photo. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Most Read