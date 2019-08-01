Agustina Wulandari wants her 4-year-old daughter Samantha back home. Samantha was taken to Indonesia without consent by her father, Brent Erskine. She is with her maternal grandparents in Indonesia, but has autism and Wulandari is worried about her. Erskine is still unaccounted for, and there are worries he could return to Samantha to take her again. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Police seek B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

The Victoria Police Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of Brent Erskine, who allegedly abducted his four-year-old daughter Samantha from Victoria to take her to Indonesia.

On June 30, Erskine took Samantha for vacation time based on an agreement with her mother Agustina Wulandari. The couple is separated and Wulandari has sole custody of Samantha. Erskine was allowed a one-week vacation to Vancouver. However, after communications changed between the parents Wulandari became worried.

On July 8 the Victoria Police Department was called and began an investigation with its major crime unit.

Investigators discovered that Samantha was in Indonesia with her maternal grandparents and that Erskine was last known to be in Singapore to obtain a visa.

Crown counsel approved criminal charges against Erskine on July 24.

Currently, his whereabouts are unknown, and Wulandari fears he may come back to her parents at any moment to retrieve Samantha. While Samantha is with family, Wulandari is worried for her daughter’s well-being because she has autism.

“She’s a bit difficult to handle because she needs me, and I miss her so much,” said Wulandari through tears. “I really want to hug her … She’s my blood, and heaven, she’s my blessing. I really, really want her to come back to me. I really miss my daughter.”

Efforts are underway to return Samantha to Canada, as well as track down Erskine, with Global Affairs Canada and Interpol.

Police are urging Erskine to seek out a Canadian embassy in order to turn himself in.

Anyone with information on Erskine’s whereabouts can contact the Victoria Police at 250-995-7654.

Brent Erskine is wanted for abducting his daughter, four-year-old Samantha Wulandari. (File contributed/VicPD)

Samantha Wulandari is four years old and has autism. Brent Erskine is wanted for abducted after it was discovered she was in Indonesia after he said he was taking her to Vancouver on June 30. (File contributed/VicPD)

