David Robert Greatix, 62, was last seen early June 30, 2021. Photo RCMP

Police search for another man, missing from Manning Park, with link to deceased hiker Jordan Naterer

Police believe David Robert Greatix may have been researching Naterer’s story

RCMP are looking for a Penticton man who may be in Manning Park and has a link to Jordan Naterer.

Naterer’s remains were found Wednesday, July 7, 2021, near a creek bed close to the bottom of Frosty Mountain. The 25-year-old Vancouver hiker went missing on October 10, 2020. His disappearance sparked an exhaustive, and highly publicized, nine-month search conducted by police, search and rescue, and family.

David Robert Greatix, 62, was last seen early June 30, 2021.

According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, there is evidence to suggest “(Greatix) may have been researching the Naterer missing.”

Staff at Manning Park reported Greatix’s vehicle, July 15, at the Manning Park Lodge.

“The vehicle had been reported to have been parked there for some time,” according to an RCMP release.

Police “are concerned” for the man’s safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
